No. 1 UNC Edges No. 13 Jackets, 6-1

THE FLATS – No. 13 Kenya Jones collected a straight set win Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to lift No. 13 Georgia Tech past No. 1 North Carolina as the Yellow Jackets dropped a 6-1 decision. The loss moved Tech to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

DOUBLES – North Carolina (15-0, 6-0 ACC) took the early lead, claiming the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Alexa Graham and Anika Yarlagadda wrapped up first, taking a 6-1 win on court three over Sophia Sassoli and Monika Dedaj. On court two, Alle Sanford and Reilly Tran grabbed a 3-0 lead before Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen won the next two games to setup a 3-2 tally. The Tar Heels claimed the next three games and had match point at 5-2 lead, but double-faulted for a 5-3 score. UNC secured the doubles point with a 6-3 win on court two. Court one was abandoned at 4-4 once the point was clinched.

SINGLES: No. 13 Kenya Jones put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard, handing No. 4 Sara Daavettila her first loss of the season, cruising to a 6-0, 6-2 decision on court one. The lead was short-lived as the Tar Heels took the next two singles matches to regain a 3-1 lead. On court two, No. 6 Cameron Morra edged No. 56 Victoria Flores, 6-1, 6-4, before No. 49 Makenna Jones defeated Cohen, 6-3, 6-4, on court three.

The match was clinched from the six spot where Reilly Tran collected a 6-1, 6-4 decision over Rosie Garcia Gross for a 4-1 score. UNC closed the match taking the final two courts as Yarlagadda topped Carol Lee, 6-4, 6-4 and Crawley edged Hrastar in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, for the final 6-1 score.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets hit the road for a pair of matches, visiting Virginia Tech and Virginia, March 20 and 21, respectively.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Sara Daavettila/Cameron Morra (UNC) 4-4, DNF

2. Alle Sanford/Reilly Tran (UNC) def. Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) 6-3

3. Alexa Graham/Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Sophia Sassoli/Monika Dedaj (GT) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,2

SINGLES

1. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 4 Sara Daavettila (UNC) 6-0, 6-2

2. No. 6 Cameron Morra (UNC) def. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) 6-1, 6-4

3. No. 49 Makenna Jones (UNC) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-3, 6-4

4. No. 120 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. Ava Hrastar (GT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

5. Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Carol Lee (GT) 6-4, 6-4

6. Reilly Tran (UNC) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-1, 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3, 6, 5, 4

