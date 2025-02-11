Nineteen Yellow Jackets Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

THE FLATS – Nineteen members of the Georgia Tech cross country program have been named to the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in either the ACC Championship or NCAA Championships in the sport of cross country.
Nine members of the men’s team were recognized, while 10 from the women’s squad earned the honor.
Men’s honorees:
- Chris Cherono – Biomedical Engineering
- Myles Collins – Business Administration
- John Higinbotham – Biology
- Hayden Marshall – Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
- Joey Sandel – Mechanical Engineering
- Charlie Smith – Mechanical Engineering
- Nathan Solomon – Biomedical Engineering
- Devin Wade – Industrial Engineering
- Taylor Wade – Mechanical Engineering
Women’s Honorees:
- Mary Brady – Biomedical Engineering
- Lottie Chappell – Business Administration
- Sarah Copeland – Industrial Engineering
- Grace Driskill – MS in Computer Science & Engineering
- Katy Earwood – Neuroscience
- Erin Fegans – Psychology
- Abbey Green – Chemistry
- Kate Jortberg – Industrial Engineering
- Gracie Marston – Mechanical Engineering
- Kenzie Walls – Literature, Media and Communications
