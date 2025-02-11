Nineteen Yellow Jackets Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

THE FLATS – Nineteen members of the Georgia Tech cross country program have been named to the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in either the ACC Championship or NCAA Championships in the sport of cross country.

Nine members of the men’s team were recognized, while 10 from the women’s squad earned the honor.

Men’s honorees:

Chris Cherono – Biomedical Engineering

Myles Collins – Business Administration

John Higinbotham – Biology

Hayden Marshall – Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Joey Sandel – Mechanical Engineering

Charlie Smith – Mechanical Engineering

Nathan Solomon – Biomedical Engineering

Devin Wade – Industrial Engineering

Taylor Wade – Mechanical Engineering

Women’s Honorees:

Mary Brady – Biomedical Engineering

Lottie Chappell – Business Administration

Sarah Copeland – Industrial Engineering

Grace Driskill – MS in Computer Science & Engineering

Katy Earwood – Neuroscience

Erin Fegans – Psychology

Abbey Green – Chemistry

Kate Jortberg – Industrial Engineering

Gracie Marston – Mechanical Engineering

Kenzie Walls – Literature, Media and Communications

