Nine Jackets Make Finals on Day 3 of ACC Men’s

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Led by Kyle Barone’s 100 back performance, Georgia Tech swimming and diving placed nine individuals in finals on Friday night of the ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Barone led the way with a fourth place finish in the 100 back, swimming a career-best 45.77 B qualifying time – almost half a second below the average time invited to 2019 NCAAs.

Then in the 100 breast, Caio Pumputis turned in a NCAA B qualifying time of 52.74 to finish seventh overall. Daniel Kertesz also recorded a B cut with a season-best 54.05 fifth-place finish (13th overall) in the B final, while Jonathan Yang finished eighth in the C final (24th) with a 54.86.

Christian Ferraro then turned in a NCAA B qualifying time in the 100 fly by finishing second in the B final (10th overall) before Barone finished on his heels (second in B final; 11th overall) with a 46.25 B time.

The Yellow Jackets then placed three finalists in the 400 IM. Joonas Koski (3:49.93) and Tim Slanschek (3:51.32) placed fifth and eighth, respectively, in the B final with NCAA B qualifying times. Brennan Day turned in a 3:54.74 to finish eighth in the C final.

The end the night, Barone, Pumputis, Ferraro, and Corben Miles turned in a season-best 3:10.16 to finish ninth overall in the 400 medley relay.

The Yellow Jackets conclude the ACC Men’s Championships on Saturday, March 29. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with finals following at 6 p.m. Finals are broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Post-Meet Quotes

Joonas Koski:

“We had a lot of people in the finals today. It was a big improvement from that standpoint compared to yesterday. We have gotten better as a team and we are looking forward to tomorrow. We had awesome energy tonight. We still have a lot of room to make up. The goal is to stay positive and keep the good energy going. It will be a big session tomorrow and one we regularly do well at.”

