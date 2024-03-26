Nine Jackets Head to NCAA Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive’s will have nine athletes set to compete at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships from Wednesday, March 27 to Saturday, March 30 in Indianapolis, Ind.

The four qualifying swimmers are Batur Ünlü, Leandro Odorici, Berke Saka and Mert Kilavuz. Ünlü will swim in the 200 free, Odorici will swim in the 100 Breast, and Saka will swim in the 200 IM. Kilavuz is set to compete in the 1650 free on Saturday.

Max Fowler will represent Tech’s divers. Fowler earned his spot at NCAA’s with impressive performances in the Zone B Diving Championships. Fowler will compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter events.

Tech will also have athletes compete in the 400 and 800 free relay. Athletes competing in the relays include Ricky Baluccini, David Gapinski, Robin Yeboah and Vitor Sega.

The Jackets will kick off the NCAA Championship meet with the men’s 800 free relay on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 6:45 p.m. Each day, preliminaries will be contest at 10 a.m. and followed by the finals at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the 1650 free trials will take place around 4 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

*Events with Tech athletes only*

Wednesday, March 27: Men’s 800 free relay

Thursday, March 28: Men’s 200 IM, 1-meter dive (Prelims at 10 a.m. & Finals at 6 p.m.)

Friday, March 29: Men’s 200 Free, 100 Breast, 3-meter dive (Prelims at 10 a.m. & Finals at 6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 30: Men’s 1650 Free, Men’s 400 Free Relay (Prelims at 10 a.m. & Finals at 6 p.m.)

