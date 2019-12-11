Nine-Game ACC Packs Now Available for Men’s Basketball

Full 2019-20 Georgia Tech schedule | Men’s Basketball ACC Packs

THE FLATS – Ticket packages for Georgia Tech’s nine remaining Atlantic Coast Conference home men’s basketball games are on sale now at a reduced price.

ACC Packs include tickets for all nine remaining ACC home games, including the Jackets’ Jan. 8 contest against Duke, with packages starting at a reduced price of just $200. ACC Packs guarantee Tech fans the same seat in prime locations at McCamish Pavilion for all nine remaining ACC home contests. Fans can purchase ACC Packs online at Ramblinwreck.com or by phone at 888-TECH TIX.

In January, the Jackets entertain five-time NCAA champion Duke on Wednesday, Jan. 8 (9 p.m.), Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8:30 p.m.), defending NCAA national champion Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 18 (8 p.m.) and NC State on Saturday, Jan. 25 (4 p.m.).

Virginia Tech (Feb. 4, 7 p.m.), Louisville (Feb. 12, 8 p.m.), Clemson (Feb. 25, 9 p.m.) and Miami (Feb. 29, 6 or 8 p.m.) come to McCamish Pavilion in February, and the Yellow Jackets finish out the home schedule March 4 against Pittsburgh (9 p.m.).

Tech will observe the 30th anniversary of its 1990 Final Four and ACC Championship team the night of the Virginia game on Jan. 18, and the annual Letterwinners Weekend will be held in conjunction with the NC State game on Jan. 25.

Tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech's men's basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004).