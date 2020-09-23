Nicole Fegans Named ACC Women's XC Performer of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior distance runner Nicole Fegans was recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s XC Performer of the Week for September 23, announced by the conference office Wednesday morning.

Fegans led the Yellow Jacket women to a first-place team finish at the Mountain Dew Invite in Gainesville, Fl., placing first with a 6K time of 20:50. She finished seven seconds ahead of second-place finisher Rebecca Clark of Florida State (20:57). Following in Fegans footsteps, five Yellow Jacket women placed in the top-10. The Georgia Tech women’s XC squad finished with 25 team points, giving the Jackets the overall team victory over Florida State, Miami and Florida.