Nicholson Tabbed ACC Freshman of the Week

THE FLATS – Coming off a successful stint at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis freshman Scarlett Nicholson was named ACC Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Nicholson played a pivotal role in Tech’s win over No. 24 Wisconsin to open the weekend in Charlottesville. The freshman has partnered with classmate Given Roach to open the season, and the team gave Tech the edge in doubles play against the Badgers, collecting a 6-2 win at the No. 3 position. Tech would go on to clinch the doubles point to gain the early match lead.

In singles action, Nicholson tied the match at 3-all after Tech trailed, 3-1, with a straight-set win at No. 6. Nicholson edged Rosie Garcia Gross, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to put Tech in contention for the upset. In the championship match against No. 11 Virginia, Nicholson took the first set over No. 82 Melodie Collard before play was suspended.

Nicholson, who arrived on campus in January, is 1-0 in dual singles play and 3-3 in doubles on the young season.

Georgia Tech opens its home slate on Tuesday, Jan. 30, welcoming Georgia State to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at 4 p.m.