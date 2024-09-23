Nicholson, Sharabura Advance at ITA All-Americans

CARY, N.C. – Scarlett Nicholson and Kate Sharabura pocketed a straight-set doubles win in the opening round of the qualifying draw on Monday at the ITA All-Americans. Georgia Tech women’s tennis had two doubles teams and a singles competitor in action at the Cary Tennis Park.

Georgia Tech picked up its first win of the day in doubles as Sharabura and Nicholson cruised to a straight-set decision over Dartmouth’s Michela Moore and Peyton Capuano. The Yellow Jackets gained control of the first set early, jumping out with a 3-0 lead before the Big Green got on the scoreboard. Tech extended its lead to 5-1 and sealed the set lead, 6-3. The second set mirrored the first with the Jackets coming out strong, going up a break early at 2-1. With a hold to setup a 4-2 tally, the Jackets broke to extend their advantage to 5-2. Nicholson had a chance to serve out the match in the next game, but was broken. However, Dartmouth’s rally was short-lived as the Jackets closed out the win, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Also representing Tech in doubles was Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach. After advancing out of the pre-qualifying draw from the weekend, Cruz and Roach faced a tough opponent in the No. 28-ranked UCLA duo of Ahmani Guichard and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer. The Jackets battled against the Bruins, but fell, 6-1, 6-1.

Tech’s lone participant in the singles qualifying draw, Sharabura took the court early this morning against No. 79 Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Florida International. The Yellow Jacket pocketed a challenging first set, 7-5, but Khayrutdinova gained momentum early in the second set and evened the match with a 6-2 set. Sharabura battled to the final point in the deciding set. Trailing 2-5, Sharabura earned back a break to setup a 3-5 tally and erased a couple match points in the next service game, but couldn’t hold on, dropping the match on a deuce point, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

The final rounds of qualifying action take place on Tuesday with Nicholson and Sharabura looking to secure a main draw doubles position. Consolation action will also take place for both singles and doubles.

RESULTS

No. 79 Ekaterina Khayrutdinova (FIU) def. No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

No. 28 Ahmani Guichard/Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) [4] def. No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) 6-1, 6-1

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Michela Moore/Peyton Capuano (Dartmouth) 6-3, 6-3

Tuesday Schedule of Play

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. No. 54 Valencia Xu/Valerie Glozman (Stanford)

Consolation

No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. No. 119 Daianne Hayashida (Iowa)

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (Florida)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com