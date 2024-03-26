Nicholson Named ACC Freshman of the Week

THE FLATS – For the second time this season, Georgia Tech freshman Scarlett Nicholson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week. Nicholson pocketed a trio of wins last weekend to go undefeated in doubles and singles action, helping the Yellow Jackets jump four spots in the national rankings.

The Toronto, Ontario native helped Georgia Tech split a pair of matches in the Sunshine State last weekend. On Friday, Nicholson won Tech’s only singles match at Florida State, defeating Millie Bissett in a super tiebreak. She partnered with teammate Kylie Bilchev to compete in doubles as the tandem topped Kristyna Lavickova and Maelie Monfils, 6-1, for their first ACC doubles win of the season.

At No. 19 Miami on Sunday, Nicholson returned the permanent lead to the Yellow Jackets when she edged Leonie Schuknecht in straight 7-6 sets. She was on serve in doubles with Bilchev when the Jackets clinched the doubles point. Georgia Tech would upend the Hurricanes, 4-3, for its first win in Coral Gables since 2008.

The weekly honor marks the second for Nicholson who was also recognized on Jan. 30.

Earlier today, women’s tennis also jumped to No. 20 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings after upsetting then-No. 19 Miami. The win marked Tech’s second over a top 25 conference opponent this season.

Georgia Tech opens a five-match homestand on Thursday, welcoming Notre Dame. First serve is slated for 5:30 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.