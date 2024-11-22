New Program Records Highlight Day One of Georgia Tech Invite

THE FLATS – A new Georgia Tech program record in the women’s 200 freestyle relay was the highlight of Friday’s action at the Georgia Tech Invite, with the team of Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Kiah Smith and Caroline Pape clocking a 1:28.96 to etch their names in the Yellow Jacket history book.

The time is also an NCAA B cut for the 200 freestyle relay.

The event kicked off an exciting night of finals action at McAuley Aquatic Center, which ended with a second-place finish in the men’s 400 medley relay, where the relay team of Berke Saka, Joao Caballero, Stephen Jones and Leandro Odorici swam a 3:05.52, which is good for a third-place spot in the Georgia Tech record book for the event.

In the men’s 200 freestyle relay, Tech finished fourth in a time of 1:16.80 from Odorici, Robin Yeboah, Saka and David Gapinski, which set another program record. In the women’s 400 medley relay, Tech recorded a fourth-place finish, with Jillian Ferrari, Sabyne Brisson, Zora Ripkova and Stanisavljevic clocking a 3:35.44.

Twenty-nine total Yellow Jackets swam in individual finals, with 10 competing in A finals.

Individual action kicked off with the 500 freestyle, where Phoebe Wright was the top finisher for Tech on the women’s side, finishing in seventh (4:50.80). Freshman Lucas Vetkoetter was the top men’s finishing, coming in seventh (4:22.41).

In the 200 IM, Kendal Chunn led the way for the Yellow Jackets with a seventh place finish (1:59.76), while Nils Bognar led the men with an eighth place finish and a time of 1:45.95.

In the 50 free, freshman Stanisavljevic swam a 22.35, good for fifth place in the meet and second place in the Georgia Tech program record book. Odorici also now sits at second in the program record book after swimming a 19.38 (NCAA B Cut).

On the boards, Max Fowler finished first in the 3-meter prelims and carried that momentum into finals, taking first place with a score of 429.40.

Anna Bradescu took sixth in the women’s 1-meter dive, finishing with a score of 273.65.

Tech will be back in action Saturday for day two of the Georgia Tech Invite at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Standings after Friday:

Men:

Michigan: 402

Florida State: 370

Auburn: 367

Georgia Tech: 244

Women:

Michigan: 445

Auburn: 305

Florida State: 300

Georgia Tech: 282

