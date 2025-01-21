New Date but the Same Clean, Old-Fashion Hate

THE FLATS – Despite Tech softball shifting its 2025 mid-week battle against Georgia, the fight remains at home. Originally set for April 23rd, at 7:00 p.m., the Yellow Jackets will now host the Bulldogs on Tuesday, April 22nd, at 8:00 p.m.
Your tickets will automatically update to reflect the new date and time. If you experience any issues or have questions regarding your tickets, please feel free to contact Maya Curry, Assistant Director of Ticket Operations, at mcurry@athletics.gatech.edu.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets. For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.
