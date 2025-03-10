Ndongo, George Earn ACC Men’s Basketball Honors

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s sophomore duo of Baye Ndongo and Naithan George earned Atlantic Coast Conference post-season honors Monday afternoon. Ndongo was named third-team All-ACC, while George earned honorable mention.
The All-ACC teams and awards were selected in voting by a panel of ACC head coaches, media and broadcasters.
The tandem has helped lift the Yellow Jackets to a 16-15 overall record this season, a two-win improvement over last season, as well as a 10-10 mark in conference play, a three-win improvement, to finish in eighth place. Tech has won seven of its last 10 games, including a trio of wins over Quad 1 opponents, including top-25 teams Louisville and Clemson, who tied for second place in the standings.
Ndongo, from Mboro, Senegal, finished the regular season averaging a double-double (14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game) against ACC competition, the first Yellow Jackets to do that since 2000-01 and only the third Tech player ever to accomplish that. He ranks second in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54.4%) in conference games. Overall, the 6-9 forward is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54.0%).
Ndongo has 12 double-doubles this season, 10 against ACC teams, and has had four games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
George, from Toronto, Ontario, is bidding to become the first Tech player to lead the conference in assist average in nearly 30 years, dishing out 6.5 per game both in all games and ACC games, leading the league in both rankings. The 6-3 point guard is one of only three players in the nation to average 12.4 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the full season. He has raised his level of play against conference opposition, averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 rebounds.
George has scored in double figures in 15 of Tech’s last 18 games, and he has posted four double-doubles in points and assists.
Notable: Junior forward Duncan Powell (Dallas, Texas) finished second in voting for the ACC’s Sixth-Man Award, which was won by California’s Jeremiah Wilkinson. George was fourth in voting for Most Improved Player.
Tech has drawn the No. 8 seed for this week’s ACC Tournament, and will face No. 9 Virginia at noon Wednesday to kick off second-round action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
