NCAA Qualifying Times Highlight Day Three of ACCs

Greensboro, N.C. – Caroline Lee and Kristen Hepler earned NCAA qualifying times, eight individuals earned new personal records and Georgia Tech got another season-best performance from its relay team as the Yellow Jackets wrapped the third day of the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

“I’m really proud of our performances today,” Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “We had so many individual swimmers with career bests and it was great to see another season-best finish in the relay. I’m looking forward to us coming out strong tomorrow and finishing off a great meet.”

Lee earned two NCAA B qualifying times in the 100 back, setting a new PR with a time of 53.26 in her prelim, which ranks second in program history, beating her previous PR she set at the Georgia Tech Invitational. She finished in 53.42 in the final, tied for sixth in the B final (14th overall). And Allie Paschal finished in 54.01, which was sixth in the C final (22nd overall).

In the 400 IM, Hepler turned in two NCAA B qualifying times, finishing in a personal-best 4:15.16 in her prelim, which ranks second in program history, before touching the wall in 4:15.58 to finish sixth in the B final (14th overall). Freshman McKenzie Campbell finished in 4:20.29 to place eighth in the C final (24th overall).

In the 200 free, Brooke Switzer finished in a personal-best 1:48.19, which ranks sixth in program history. She finished fourth in the C final (20th overall). And Nicole Williams finished the 100 breast in 1:02.41 to place fourth in the C final (20th overall).

And the 400 medley relay group of Lee, Williams, Campbell, and Switzer finished in a season-best 3:42.42.

Tech Tidbits

* Kyrsten Davis (1:49.72), Lindsay Wallace (1:50.09) and Maddie Hadd (1:52.53) all turned in personal-best finishes in their 200 free prelim.

* Grace Mauldin (54.82) and Chloe Miller (55.52) swam personal-best times in the 100 back prelim.

The final day of competition is tomorrow, with prelims at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. Finals will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming

Post-Meet Quotes

Kristen Hepler:

On her performance and feelings heading into final day of ACCs:

“I am happy with my performance today. Earning a best time is something I was really pleased with. I felt strong and am excited for tomorrow because the last day is usually our best day as a whole as a team. It will be great to see how we do tomorrow especially because we feel like we are in a better place right now than we were last year.”

Caroline Lee:

On making finals tonight and thoughts heading into tomorrow:

“Having good swims tonight definitely motivates me for tomorrow and I’m more confident. Since tomorrow is a longer event I feel like I can do better. I think we will all do well again tomorrow. We had a lot more people in finals today than we normally do, especially in the past few years. Seeing my teammates get to the finals is always motivating to me as well because it pushes me to do better and show that I am worthy to compete with this team at this level.”

