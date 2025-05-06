Georgia Tech’s NCAA APR Continues to Shine

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes continue to achieve at a high level academically, according to the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all NCAA Division I sports teams. It measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. APR scores are measured on a scale of 1,000 with the threshold for penalties set at 930. The most recent multiyear scores are based on the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

Highlights of Georgia Tech’s APR success include:

five programs – men’s cross country, golf, men’s tennis, men’s track and field and women’s swimming and diving – with a perfect multiyear APR of 1,000 (up from four in 2022-23);

13-of-15 sports programs* having multiyear APR scores that surpass or equal the national average in their respective sport;

9-of-15 sports boasting a perfect single-year APR for the 2023-24 academic year (up from eight in 2023-24).

Leading the way for Georgia Tech are its men’s cross country, golf, men’s tennis. men’s track and field and women’s swimming and diving programs, which all boast perfect multiyear APRs of 1,000 and were publicly recognized by the NCAA for having multiyear APRs that rank in the top 10% nationally in their respective sports. Remarkably, Tech golf has had a perfect APR of 1,000 each of the 21 years since the metric was introduced. Men’s tennis’ multiyear APR remains at 1,000 for the seventh-straight year, while men’s cross country and track and field have achieved a 1,000 multiyear APR for each of the last two years.

In all, 13 Tech programs that have multiyear APR scores that exceed or match their sport’s national average. Men’s track and field exceeds the national average in its sport by an extraordinary 25 points (multiyear APR of 1,000 vs. national average of 975)

Additionally, nine of Tech’s 15 programs recorded a perfect single-year APR for 2023-24: baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.

The impressive APR data is the latest in a long line of recent academic achievements for Georgia Tech athletics. In each of the last four years, Tech has set a new institutional record for its NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), with its latest GSR coming in at 94%, which surpassed the national average of 90%.

GEORGIA TECH MULTIYEAR APR SCORES (2020-21 through 2023-24)

Men’s Cross Country: 1,000 (national average: 984)

Golf: 1,000 (national average: 988)

Men’s Tennis: 1,000 (national average: 987)

Men’s Track & Field: 1,000 (national average: 975)

Women’s Swimming & Diving: 1,000 (national average: 992)

Women’s Cross Country: 997 (national average: 989)

Women’s Track & Field: 995 (national average: 984)

Volleyball: 995 (national average: 990)

Women’s Tennis: 993 (national average: 992)

Men’s Swimming & Diving: 988 (national average: 985)

Softball: 989 (national average: 988)

Baseball: 978 (national average: 979)

Men’s Basketball: 984 (national average: 968)

Women’s Basketball: 979 (national average: 982)

Football: 969 (national average: 969)

* for APR reporting purposes, indoor and outdoor track and field are combined

