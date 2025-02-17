Naithan George Named ACC Player of the Week

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech sophomore Naithan George , who led the Yellow Jackets to a sweep of Stanford and California at home last week, was named ACC Player of the Week for games played Feb. 10-16. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week for the 10 th time this season.

Continuing the best stretch of basketball in his collegiate career, George averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and 5 rebounds last week, and played all but 3 seconds out of a possible 85 minutes in leading Georgia Tech to the sweep of the ACC’s West Coast teams. The 6-3 sophomore scored 22 points, hitting 7-of-13 from the floor, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the foul line, scoring 15 of his 22 after halftime in the Yellow Jackets’ 60-52 win over the Cardinal. He also had 5 assists and 7 rebounds. Saturday, George scored a game-high 26 points with 8 assists and 3 rebounds in lifting Tech over Cal in overtime, 90-88. In that game, he went 9-of-19 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the foul line, scoring 15 of his points after halftime, 4 in OT.

Embracing Tech’s need for him to provide more scoring as its rotation has been ravaged by injury, George scored at all three levels, going 16-for-29 (55.2%) for the week, hitting 8-of-12 (66.7%) from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 at the line. He leads the ACC and ranks No. 12 nationally in assist average (6.3 per game).

Among ACC players last week, George ranked No. 2 in points per game, first in assists, first in three-point percentage, third in three-pointers per game, and first in minutes played.

Tech is off until Saturday when it travels to Boston College to take on the Eagle at 2 p.m. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.