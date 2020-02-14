Multiple Personal Bests Highlight Day One of Yellow Jacket Invite

Results

The Flats – Georgia Tech swimming and diving set multiple personal records during the first day of the Yellow Jacket Invite on Friday afternoon at McAuley Aquatic Center. The Yellow Jacket Invite is Tech’s last meet before heading to ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C., next week.

Men’s Highlights

Tech started the day off with freshman Jackson Harvin earning a new PR in the 200 IM during the preliminary round, as he finished first with a time of 1:50.57. Fellow freshman Josh Cohen’s time of 4:23.43 in the men’s 500 free also earned him a first-place finish.

Junior Leon Warnakulasuriya took the individual crown in the 200 back finals, posting a time of 1:47.41, putting him just ahead of second-place Tech finisher AJ Carroll (1:48.72).

Sophomore Darren Lim was the top finisher in the 100 free clocking in at 43.99, only milliseconds short of his current PR (43.39). Sophomore Tyler Branscombe (44.53) and junior Jonathan Vater (44.98) would each earn new personal bests in that event as well as they came in second and third, respectively.

Women’s Highlights

The women were led in the 100 free by Amanda Hoejberg’s first-place performance of 52.67. Freshman Imane El Barodi clinched silver with a time of 52.85, followed by Macleary Moran, (53.32) in third.

And Tamir Gonen posted her best 200 fly time of the season, with a time of 2:06.81.

Georgia Tech will return for day two of the Yellow Jacket Invite tomorrow morning for another preliminary round at 10 a.m., followed by finals at 4:30 p.m.

