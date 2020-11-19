Multiple NCAA Qualifiers Highlight Day Two of UGA Invite

UGA Invite Day Two Results

THE FLATS. – The Georgia Tech swimming & diving program saw multiple school records broken and NCAA qualifying marks earned at the second day of the UGA Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga.

The No. 22 ranked Yellow Jacket men are currently in second-place on the team leaderboard at 718 points. Host No. 3 Georgia leads men’s team scoring heading into the final day on Friday with 1043 points. No. 16 Florida State sits in last place having scored just 702.

Tech’s women find themselves in third-place with just 468 points. No. 1 Georgia is out in front after two days at 983.5 points for the women. No. 25 FSU is in second with 810.5 team points.

Results for the meet can be found here.

A new school record was set in the 200 Medley Relay as junior Kyle Barone, with seniors Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro and Austin Daniel finished in 1:23.89. In the process the Jackets also earned an NCAA ‘A’ cut in that event.

Ferraro found himself rewriting Tech’s record books throughout the evening as he clocked in at 45.89 in the 100 Fly ‘A’ Finals to break the previous best time of 46.07, set by Ferraro in 2019. Barone was not far behind Ferraro in the 100 Fly, finishing in 46.09 putting him in fourth-place.