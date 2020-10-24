Multiple Meet Records Highlight White Vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet

THE FLATS – Multiple intrasquad meet records were broken at the White Vs. Gold this past weekend. Five new meet records were set by four Tech women, along with four Yellow Jacket men earning seven total new records. Tech’s White team defeated the Gold squad 156-113.

12 out of 31 total events saw new intrasquad meet records being made throughout the day.

McKenzie Campbell led the way for the women, breaking the 200 Fly (2:02.16) & 400 IM (4:26.63) meet records. Newcomer Duda Seifer, a transfer from Miami (OH), set a new meet record in the 1650 Free clocking in at 17:04.65. Senior Allie Paschal and true freshman Claudia Butterfield both established new meet records in the 200 Back (Paschal, 2:00.96) & 200 Breast (Butterfield, 2:20.67), respectively.

True freshman Batur Unlu and seniors Caio Pumputis & Christian Ferraro each set new records in two events. Unlu’s 200 Free (1:38.64) & 500 Free (4:31.54), Pumputis’s 100 Breast (53.94) & 200 Breast (1:58.44), as well as Ferraro’s 200 Fly (1:46.84) & 100 Fly (47.94) performances all earned the top spot in program history at the intrasquad meet. Junior Cale Russell joined the trio in the record books as he swam for a new 1650 best with a mark of 15:51.38.