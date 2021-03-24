Multiple Jackets Make Latest ITA Rankings

ITA Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings

TEMPE., Ariz. – Multiple players from the Georgia Tech men’s tennis program were featured in the latest Oracle ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings released on Wednesday. Coming in at No. 35 as a team the Yellow Jackets were also represented by two ranked singles players and two ranked doubles teams.

Redshirt freshmen Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel were both ranked in singles, with Martin holding the No. 25 spot, while McDaniel was slotted at No. 52. On the doubles end of things McDaniel was featured twice as he was ranked No. 39 in the nation with redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher and No. 43 when paired with Martin.

Martin currently boasts a 12-5 record overall in singles and is 10-4 in dual matches. Martin has a record of 7-2 on court two and is 2-2 against ranked opponents. McDaniel is 12-4 overall, with a team-best 12-2 dual match singles record. McDaniel has won four straight matches, is 5-1 versus ranked opponents and is 8-2 over his last 10 outings.

When paired together Martin/McDaniel are 1-1 on the season. Martin is 13-3 overall in doubles play with a 4-1 record in ACC matches. McDaniel/Schelcher are 6-6 overall together and are 3-0 in tour play. Schelcher sports a 9-7 record in doubles and is 3-1 when playing on court two.

Tech will be back on The Flats this upcoming weekend as the Jackets are set to play host to NC State at 5 p.m. (EST) on Friday, March 26, and Wake Forest at 1 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, March 28.

