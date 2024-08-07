Moussalem Joins Tech Swim-Dive Coaching Staff

“As we welcome Iago Moussalem to our coaching staff, we are excited to bring on someone with such an inspirational journey and exceptional expertise,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Hart. “His dedication to the sport and commitment to excellence are evident in his impressive accomplishments and the positive influence he has had on swimmers worldwide. We look forward to seeing Iago inspire our student-athletes and elevate our program to new heights.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving announced Wednesday the addition of Iago Moussalem to its staff as an assistant coach.

Moussalem brings both international and collegiate experience to The Flats, having been a member of the Brazilian National Swim Team. Representing his home country at the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy, Moussalem helped Brazil capture a third-place finish in the 4×100 medley relay. A year earlier, he led Brazil to a seventh-place finish at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo.

Moussalem also produced a successful collegiate career, competing three seasons at Miami (Ohio) University before transferring for his final year of eligibility to Indiana. The Cuiaba, Brazil native capped his junior season at Miami (OH), taking home five individual Mid-American Championships – 200 fly, 100 fly, 200 medley relay, 800 free relay and 400 free relay – to be named Most Outstanding Swimmer. During his time at Miami, Moussalem collected all-MAC first-team (2019) and all-MAC second-team (2018) honors in addition to being twice-named Academic all-MAC.

Following graduation, Moussalem remained active in the swimming world, serving as an assistant coach for the Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club since June 2022. He also launched Fortius Swim, providing access to elite-level training for swimmers across the world through virtual lessons. Through the company, he has created more than 200 personalized workouts for individuals resulting in two Olympic Trials qualifiers and state records in Brazil and the United States.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to join Georgia Tech as the new assistant coach,” Moussalem said. “The sport of swimming has played a crucial role in shaping who I am, and I truly believe it can positively impact many others to become better athletes, better students and better humans. I’m eager to contribute to the team’s success and be a part of this prestigious program. I am grateful to Courtney Hart for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Moussalem has also held professional stints at Traive Finance, Fitter & Faster and Peake Media since graduation. Moussalem graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sport marketing and management in 2021.

