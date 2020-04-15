Moses Wright to Host 1st Junior Jackets Story Time

All school-aged children worldwide are invited to join Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Moses Wright for the inaugural Junior Jackets Story Time on Thursday (April 16) at 1 p.m. ET. Junior Jackets Story Time will be streamed live at Georgia Tech athletics’ official Facebook account – facebook.com/GTAthletics.

Wright will read a children’s book aloud from his Raleigh, N.C. home. For children that can’t tune in live on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, Junior Jackets Story Time will be archived and available to view on-demand at facebook.com/GTAthletics.

