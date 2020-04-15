Open search form
Open mobile menu

Moses Wright to Host 1st Junior Jackets Story Time

All school-aged children worldwide are invited to join Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Moses Wright for the inaugural Junior Jackets Story Time on Thursday (April 16) at 1 p.m. ET. Junior Jackets Story Time will be streamed live at Georgia Tech athletics’ official Facebook account – facebook.com/GTAthletics.

Wright will read a children’s book aloud from his Raleigh, N.C. home. For children that can’t tune in live on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, Junior Jackets Story Time will be archived and available to view on-demand at facebook.com/GTAthletics

MORE STAY-AT-HOME ACTIVITIES FOR SCHOOL-AGED GEORGIA TECH FANS

  • Junior Jackets Coloring Book (Click HERE to download and print)

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
April 14, 2020 Home Workout: Yolanda Berryhill

Tech's women's basketball strength coach shares how to get a great home workout using only a towel

Home Workout: Yolanda Berryhill
April 10, 2020 VIDEO: Home Nutrition - Leah Thomas

Georgia Tech assistant A.D./student-athlete development offers stay-at-home nutrition tips

VIDEO: Home Nutrition - Leah Thomas
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets