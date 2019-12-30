Moses Wright Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright, who made the all-tournament team last week at the Diamond Head Classic with three strong games, has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week.
ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.
Wright averaged 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds as Georgia Tech captured third place in the tournament, defeating Boise State (74-60) in the opening round and host Hawai’i (70-53) in the third-place game sandwiched around a 70-59 loss to Houston in the semifinal game.
The 6-9 junior forward connected on 63.6 percent of his shots from the floor and 10-of-12 from the foul line while leading a defensive effort that limited Tech’s three opponents to 61 points a game, 38.4-percent from the floor and 22 percent from behind the arc. Wright scored 18 points with nine rebounds in the opening win over Boise state, hitting all seven of his shots from the floor. He posted his third double-double of the season in a semifinal loss to Houston (19 points, 7-15 FG, 10 rebounds), and finished with 16 points (7-11 FG) and three boards in the win over Hawai’i.
Wright, a native of Raleigh, N.C., currently ranks No. 2 in the ACC in field goal percentage (57.1) and No. 8 in rebound average (7.3 per game) for the season. His 12.3 points-per-game-scoring average ranked 20th, and he also is No. 8 in blocked shots (1.33 per game and No. 4 in defensive rebounds per game (6.0).
Tech resumes conference play Tuesday with a 12 noon game at No. 17 Florida State.
Nolley II recorded the first double-double of his career with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds Sunday in Virginia Tech’s 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. He hit three 3-pointers, three free throws and pulled down three offensive rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Nolley led Tech to its biggest margin of victory since 2011 and extended the Hokies’ home non-conference win streak to 32 games.
