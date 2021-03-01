Moses Wright Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday in voting by a panel of 15 members of the media. It is the second time Wright has received the honor this season, having done so in December. It is the third time a Tech player has been so honored this season; Jose Alvarado was named in early January.

The 6-9 senior forward posted double-doubles in both Tech games last week as Tech captured a 16-point road win over No. 16 Virginia Tech, Tech’s fourth win over a top-25 team this season, and a come-from-behind home win over Syracuse to go three games over .500 in ACC play for the first time since March 3, 1996. Wright’s 57 points were the second-most in back-to-back games by an ACC player this season.

Wright scored 19 of his 31 points in the second half, making 8-of-12 shots from the floor with six dunks as Tech rallied from a five-point halftime-deficit to score 50 points on the way to an 84-77 victory over Syracuse Saturday. He hit 14-of-25 shots from the floor in the game, and his 16 rebounds were a career-high in an ACC game. He added two assists, a block and two steals while playing the full 40 minutes.

Wright tallied 17 of his 26 points and seven of his 10 rebounds in the second half as Tech broke a 24-24 tie at intermission and outscored the Hokies, 45-29, on the road. He was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor in the second half, 9-of-11 for the game, and 7-of-11 from the foul line. He added three assists and a blocked shot in that game.