Moses Wright Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday in voting by a panel of 15 members of the media. It is the second time Wright has received the honor this season, having done so in December. It is the third time a Tech player has been so honored this season; Jose Alvarado was named in early January.
The 6-9 senior forward posted double-doubles in both Tech games last week as Tech captured a 16-point road win over No. 16 Virginia Tech, Tech’s fourth win over a top-25 team this season, and a come-from-behind home win over Syracuse to go three games over .500 in ACC play for the first time since March 3, 1996. Wright’s 57 points were the second-most in back-to-back games by an ACC player this season.
Wright scored 19 of his 31 points in the second half, making 8-of-12 shots from the floor with six dunks as Tech rallied from a five-point halftime-deficit to score 50 points on the way to an 84-77 victory over Syracuse Saturday. He hit 14-of-25 shots from the floor in the game, and his 16 rebounds were a career-high in an ACC game. He added two assists, a block and two steals while playing the full 40 minutes.
Wright tallied 17 of his 26 points and seven of his 10 rebounds in the second half as Tech broke a 24-24 tie at intermission and outscored the Hokies, 45-29, on the road. He was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor in the second half, 9-of-11 for the game, and 7-of-11 from the foul line. He added three assists and a blocked shot in that game.
The Raleigh, N.C., native has assumed the Tech team lead in both scoring (17.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 ppg), ranking in the ACC’s top five in those categories as well as field goal percentage (.535), blocked shots (1.6 per game) and steals (1.7 per game).
Since Tech’s 2004 Final Four year, 15 Yellow Jackets have been named ACC Player of the Week. Six of those have come since the beginning of the 2019-20 season.
Tech concludes its regular season schedule this week with a home game Tuesday against Duke and on the road Friday at Wake Forest. Both games tip at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is beginning its fifth year under head coach Josh Pastner, having finished fifth in the ACC in 2019-20, the program’s highest finish since 2005. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.