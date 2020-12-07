Moses Wright Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday in voting by a panel of 15 members of the media. It is the second time Wright has received the honor in his career. Forward Dre Davis of Louisville was named the conference Rookie of the Week.
The 6-9 senior from Raleigh, N.C., scored 21 points, hitting 9-of-14 shots from the floor, and grabbed seven rebounds as the Yellow Jackets dominated No. 20 Kentucky, 79-62, Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It was Tech’s first win over a top-25 non-conference opponent since November of 2006, and its first win over a top-25 team away from home since January of 2015.
Wright, the ACC’s leading scorer at 24 points per game and its second-leading rebounder at 10.3 per game, also had two assists, two steals and three blocked shots in 33:12 against the Wildcats. He also went 3-for-3 from the foul line, finishing off three old-fashioned three-point plays.
Wright has scored 20 or more points in all three games for the Yellow Jackets the season, and has connected on 55.3 percent of his shots from the floor to rank ninth in the ACC.
Tech returns to action Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. EST at Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
