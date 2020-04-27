Open search form
Nami Otsuka Hosts 2nd Junior Jackets Story Time

Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Nami Otsuka will treat all school-aged children worldwide to the second edition of Junior Jackets Story Time on Monday (April 27) at 1 p.m. ET . Junior Jackets Story Time will be streamed live at Georgia Tech athletics’ official Facebook account- facebook.com/GTAthletics.

Otsuka will read a children’s book from her apartment while social distancing. For children that can’t tune in live on Monday at 1 p.m. ET, Junior Jackets Story Time will be archived and available to view on-demand at facebook.com/GTAthletics.

April 15, 2020 – Moses Wright Junior Jackets Story Time

All school-aged children worldwide are treated to a Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Moses Wright for the inaugural Junior Jackets Story Time. Wright reads the book Pete the Cat aloud from his Raleigh, N.C. home.

Junior Jackets Story Time are also archived and available to view on-demand at facebook.com/GTAthletics

MORE STAY-AT-HOME ACTIVITIES FOR SCHOOL-AGED GEORGIA TECH FANS

  • Junior Jackets Coloring Book (Click HERE to download and print)

