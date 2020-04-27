Nami Otsuka Hosts 2nd Junior Jackets Story Time

Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Nami Otsuka will treat all school-aged children worldwide to the second edition of Junior Jackets Story Time on Monday (April 27) at 1 p.m. ET . Junior Jackets Story Time will be streamed live at Georgia Tech athletics’ official Facebook account- facebook.com/GTAthletics.

Otsuka will read a children’s book from her apartment while social distancing. For children that can’t tune in live on Monday at 1 p.m. ET, Junior Jackets Story Time will be archived and available to view on-demand at facebook.com/GTAthletics.

April 15, 2020 – Moses Wright Junior Jackets Story Time

All school-aged children worldwide are treated to a Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Moses Wright for the inaugural Junior Jackets Story Time. Wright reads the book Pete the Cat aloud from his Raleigh, N.C. home.

