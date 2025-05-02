Morgan Williams Joins Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

THE FLATS – Morgan Williams, who brings a wide range of professional experience to The Flats, joins the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Karen Blair announced on Friday.

“I am happy to welcome Morgan to The Flats,” said Blair. “Morgan and I worked together at VCU and she has continued to hone her craft to become a top-notch player development coach and recruiter. Her personality is infectious and she knows what it takes to excel in the classroom and on the court.”

Williams arrives on The Flats after serving in the same role at Radford the past two seasons. While with the Highlanders, Williams helped lead the program to consecutive winning seasons in the Big South Conference and a runner-up finish in the 2024 Big South Championship. This past season, Radford reached the semifinals of the Big South Championship after logging 10 conference wins in the regular season to earn the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Four Highlanders earned conference recognition, highlighted by first-team selection, Joi Williams.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join the Georgia Tech family,” stated Williams. “Georgia Tech is a place with rich tradition, commitment to excellence and astounding school pride. I’ve known Coach Blair for many years – she’s mentored and guided me throughout my career. I am happy to be apart of the legacy that’s she’s building here at Georgia Tech. Coach Blair is an excellent coach and leader, but more importantly, she is a genuine and caring person.”