Mobile Concessions Expands to All Sections for Tech Basketball

Fans can order from their phones using the link ramblinwreck.com/food , entering their seat location along with requested items. Their order will be delivered directly to their seat.

Options available through this service include not only hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks, but also specialty items from Chick-fil-A, Sonny’s BBQ and the Malte Shoppe (Dippin’ Dots).

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech basketball fans are now able to order food from concession stands at McCamish Pavilion no matter where they are seated. In an expansion of a trial program used late last season, patrons at Tech basketball games can order a variety of concessions offerings using their phones.

TICKET OPTIONS FOR GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference home games remain on sale to the general public. The Yellow Jackets begin their home conference slate against Syracuse at noon on Dec. 7 at McCamish Pavilion.

Tickets start at $15 for a home ACC schedule that includes three Associated Press Top 10 teams in Duke (Jan. 8), defending national champion Virginia (Jan. 15) and Louisville (Feb. 12). Also coming to McCamish Pavilion are Notre Dame (Jan. 15), NC State (Jan. 25) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 4) before a season-ending homestand with Clemson (Feb. 25), Miami (Feb. 29) and Pittsburgh (March 4).

The best seats and prices for Tech basketball remain as part of the following packages (note that the Duke game is available only as part of the ACC Pack or Stinger Mobile Pass Plus):

ACC Packs – All 10 conference match-ups starting at $250

– All 10 conference match-ups starting at $250 Weekend Packs – Every Saturday and Sunday game (5 total) starting at $69

– Every Saturday and Sunday game (5 total) starting at $69 4-Game Flex Packs – Select any 4 games starting at only $69

– Select any 4 games starting at only $69 Stinger Mobile Pass – all 16 games for $249 (Plus); all except Duke game for $149

– all 16 games for $249 (Plus); all except Duke game for $149 Full season ticket package – starting at $290

* About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through six national providers: DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers, including AT&T uVerse and Cox Communications. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.