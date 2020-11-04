VIDEO - Michael Devoe Preseason Press Conference

Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Tentative schedule | Return to competition FAQ

One of the most improved players in the ACC from freshman to sophomore seasons, Michael Devoe developed into one of the ACC’s top outside shooters and scorers last season. He improved his scoring average more than six points per game overall and four points per game in conference play, earning honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition by the official ACC voting panel, and making the all-conference second team as selected by the Associated Press.

The 6-5 junior got off to a fast start scoring and shooting the ball in Tech’s first six games, leading the ACC and sitting among the nation’s top five in scoring. Devoe finished No. 7 in the ACC in scoring (16.00 ppg) and No. 5 in field goal percentage (47.6). He hit 42.7 percent of his three-point tries, 44.2 percent in ACC games, the best rate for a Tech player since Anthony Morrow in 2007-08.