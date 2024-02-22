Men’s Tennis Welcomes UNCW, Mercer

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to action at home this weekend, welcoming UNCW and Mercer on Saturday, Feb.24 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

GEORGIA TECH (7-2) vs. UNCW(3-3)

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Promotions:

Punch Card Promo

GEORGIA TECH (7-2) vs. Mercer (1-7)

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Promotions:

Punch Card Promo

Georgia Tech men’s tennis is coming off a bye weekend and looks to extend its undefeated home streak in their return to action this weekend. The Yellow Jackets most recently dropped their match against No. 20 Georgia 2-5. Despite the loss, Tech started off strong winning the doubles point with victories from doubles pairs Keshav Chopra/Marcus McDaniel and Gabriele Brancatelli/Andres Martin. McDaniel also collected a singles win.

The men’s tennis team has earned its first team national ranking of the season, coming in at No. 33 on this week’s ITA Division I Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.