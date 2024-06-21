Men's Tennis Welcomes Two Jackets

THE FLATS – Byers Men’s Tennis head coach Kenny Thorne has added two student-athletes to the 2024-25 Georgia Tech men’s tennis roster. Nate Bonetto has signed as a transfer following three seasons at the University of Florida, along with incoming freshman Gianluca Carlini, a highly touted recruit from Bordighera, Italy.

A native of Bend, Oregon, Bonetto owns a 103-69 record across both singles and doubles over his three seasons at Florida. Last year, as a junior, Bonnetto was a fixture in the Florida lineup, going 13-7 in dual singles play, including a 2-0 record at No. 2. He was a member of the Gators’ No. 1 doubles pair, delivering nine of his 12 dual doubles victories from the top spot. Overall, the rising senior has a 26-22 singles record earning his highest ITA Ranking of No.15 in 2022.

“Nate brings success and experience to the program, being the former team Captain at the University of Florida” stated Ken Byers men’s tennis head coach Kenny Thorne. “He has a big lefty game and can beat anyone in the country.”

During his first collegiate season, Bonetto recorded an overall singles record of 20-5 with a 7-2 dual match record. Bonetto recorded a 4-2 while playing at the No. 5 position along with a perfect 3-0 record at No.4.

Highly recruited in high school, Bonetto was a five-star prospect and the No.1 ranked player in Oregon by the TRN (Tennis recruiting network) in the class of 2021.

Also joining the Yellow Jacket program is freshman Gianluca Carlini. An Italian native, Carlini started playing tennis at the age of nine. At 15, he was accepted into the Riccardo Piatti Tennis Center Program. Carlini comes to the Flats with wins over multiple top-100 ITF players and several doubles victories on the ATP tour. Carlini has a career-best ATP doubles ranking of No. 1282 and was ranked as high as No. 752 in the ITF singles rankings, in May of 2024.

“As a talented 6’5 freshman, Gianluca has huge potential and has been training with top players in the world,” Thorne stated. “Both of these guys will help us compete at a top level in the ACC and we are looking forward to their arrival on The Flats.”

With these two signings, the 2024-25 roster has grown to nine Yellow Jackets. Carlini becomes the second Italian on the roster, joining rising senior Gabriele Brancatelli. Bonetto will join a senior class that features Brancatelli as well as Rohan Sachdev.