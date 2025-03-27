Men’s Tennis Welcomes NC State and Wake Forest for Final Homestand

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis closes out their home slate this weekend, welcoming in NC State on Friday, March 28, before closing out the home schedule on Sunday against Wake Forest.

Both matches will be streamed and have live stats.

Prior to Sunday’s match, Tech’s three seniors – Nate Bonetto, Gabriele Brancatelli and Rohan Sachdev will be honored. There will also be a rally towel giveaway for fans.

No. 46 Georgia Tech (12-6, 5-3) vs No. 6 NC State (16-4, 8-0)

Friday, March 28 | 5 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

No. 46 Georgia Tech (12-6, 5-3) vs No. 1 Wake Forest (26-0, 8-0)

Sunday, March 30 | 12 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Tech is coming off a 0-2 road weekend, falling in matches at Miami and Florida State.

In the match with the Hurricanes, Tech claimed the doubles point and got wins from Brancatelli and Christophe Clement.

On Sunday versus Florida State, Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini got a ranked win over the Seminole duo of Alex Bulte/Youcef Rihane, who are ranked No. 6 in the country. Additionally, Clement recorded another singles in in the match, moving his season total to 13.

Tech now sits at No. 46 in the latest ITA poll, with Bonetto coming in at 109 in the singles rankings.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Carlini coming in at No. 20, while Krish Arora and Clement are ranked No. 59.

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road next weekend, traveling to Virginia and Virginia Tech.

