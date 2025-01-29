Men’s Tennis Welcomes Georgia State for Thursday Match

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to The Flats after two matches in Texas, welcoming in the Georgia State Panthers for a match on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

The match will be streamed on PlaySight and live stats will be available.

Georgia Tech (4-2) vs Georgia State (1-3)

Thursday, Jan. 30 | 4 p.m. EST | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Tech is coming off 1-1 weekend at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, defeating Arkansas 4-1 in the opening round of the weekend, before falling to No. 1 Texas on Sunday in the championship match.

Krish Arora and Richard Biagiotti have both had strong starts to the 2025 season, as the two hold 4-0 and 5-0 records, respectively.

The No. 44 ranked duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini hold a 3-0 record in dual matches this season, leading the team.

Tech returns seven from last year’s roster – Krish Arora, Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Gabriele Brancatelli, Owen DeMuth, Rohan Sachdev and Elias Shokry, while adding freshman Gianluca Carlini and transfer Nate Bonetto and Christophe Clement.

After a strong fall slate, multiple Yellow Jackets are ranked in the latest ITA poll (Dec. 3). Bonetto is the lone Yellow Jacket ranked in the singles ranking, coming in at No. 90, while four doubles duos are ranked – Arora/Clement (No. 19), Bonetto/Carlini (No. 44), Clement/Carlini (No. 46) and Brancatelli/Biagiotti (No. 58).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com