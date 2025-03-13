Men’s Tennis Welcomes Duke and North Carolina for Pair of Matches

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to The Flats this weekend for a pair of matches, welcoming in the Duke Blue Devils Friday night before facing off against North Carolina Sunday.

Both matches will be streamed and have live stats.

Friday’s match will feature a bucket hat giveaway for students, while Sunday is Alumni Day.

No. 42 Georgia Tech (11-3, 4-0) vs No. 11 Duke (11-3, 4-0)

Friday, March 14 | 5 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

No. 42 Georgia Tech (11-3, 4-0) vs No. 53 North Carolina (9-4, 3-1)

Sunday, March 16 | 12 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Tech is coming off a 2-0 weekend of road matches, with wins at SMU and Boston College to move the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 in conference play.

Gianluca Carlini clinched both wins over the weekend, marking the third match in a row the freshman has had the clincher.

In Friday’s match against SMU, Tech battled from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Mustangs, with three straight singles wins from Gabriele Brancatelli, Christophe Clement and Carlini to secure the road win.

Against the Eagles on Sunday, Tech secured the doubles point than used wins on courts two, four and five to close the match and secure the 4-0 win.

Tech sits at No. 42 in this week’s ITA poll, with Nate Bonetto sitting at No. 120 in the singles rankings.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Carlini coming in at No. 24, while Krish Arora and Clement are ranked No. 33.

Tech is set for two ranked matchups this weekend, with Duke coming in at No. 11, while North Carolina is ranked No. 68.

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road next weekend, traveling to the Sunshine State for matches at Miami (March 21) and Florida State (March 23).

