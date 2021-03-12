Men's Tennis Suffers 5-2 Loss to No. 3 UVA

Box Score

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis suffered a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Virginia on the road at the Virginia Tennis Facility on Friday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va. The Yellow Jackets fall to 8-6, with a 2-4 record in ACC play.

Redshirt freshmen Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin were down 3-4 on court one against Carl Söderlund/Woodall before rallying to a 6-4 win in doubles. UVA (12-2, 6-0 ACC) answered back capturing courts two and three to cement the doubles point in the Cavaliers favor.

Martin is 13-2 overall in doubles play this year. He sports a 4-0 ACC record and has let to lose on courts one and three.

In singles McDaniel defeated No. 29 Carl Soderlund after losing the first set 7-6. In the second set he won 6-4 before taking court one in a third set tiebreaker 1-0 (7). McDaniel is now 11-2 in dual match singles and is riding a three win streak.

Redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher collected Techs’ second team point on the day after registering a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), win on court three over Chris Rodesch. Schelcher improved to 8-3 in dual match singles and is also on a three match win streak.

The Yellow Jackets maintain a .640 win-percentage (48-27) in dual match singles, while remaining just above .500 in dual match doubles (20-19, .513). A complete breakdown of the Jackets season statistics can be found here.

Tech will be back on the court for another road match up against No. 36 Virginia Tech with first serve slotted for noon (EST).

Georgia Tech vs Virginia

3/12/2021 at Charlottesville, Va.

(Virginia Tennis Facility)

#3 Virginia 5, #45 Georgia Tech 2

Singles competition:

1. Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. #29 Carl Soderlund (VA) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)

2. #106 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. #59 Andres Martin (GT) 6-4, 6-2

3. Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Chris Rodesch (VA) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-8)

4. Inaki Montes (VA) def. Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8)

5. Gianni Ross (VA) def. Brandon McKinney (GT) 7-5, 6-2

6. Alexander Kiefer (VA) def. Chen Dong (GT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles competition:

1. Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin (GT) def. Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) 6-4

2. Ryan Goetz/Chris Rodesch (VA) def. Pablo Schelcher/Brandon Freestone (GT) 6-4

3. J vd Schulenburg/Inaki Montes (VA) def. Brandon McKinney/Zummy Bauer (GT) 7-5

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 8-6, 2-4 ACC; National ranking #45

Virginia 12-2, 6-0 ACC; National ranking #3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (6,2,5,4,3,1)

T-2:50 A-46

