Men's Tennis Set to Host Presbyterian and Double Header

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues the 2024 spring season with a packed weekend of competition. On Friday, Tech will host Presbyterian College at 5 p.m. The Jackets will cap off the week with a doubleheader at home on Sunday, starting with Samford at 12 p.m. and then Wofford College at 4 p.m.

Monday, the Jackets defeated Alabama 5-2. In doubles play, Tech went 2-1 and earned the first point of the match. Keshav Chopra/Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin/ Krish Arora were the two pairs that were victorious. Tech went 4-2 in singles play with Martin, Chopra, and McDaniel all defeating ranked opponents.

All three matches will begin with doubles and singles play will commence after a five minute intermission following the conclusion of doubles.

Parking: Parking will be available on Fowler Street and in McCamish Lot E65.

