Men's Tennis Set to Host Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues competition this week with a matchup against Georgia State (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt). Tech will host Georgia State for a match at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

Earlier this week, the Jackets faced off with Pepperdine and UCSB. After a hard-fought battle, Tech fell to Pepperdine, 3-4. In their second match of the week, the Jackets edged a 4-3 win over USCB with Andres Martin clinching the match against No. 19 Pablo Masjuan 7-6 [7-4], 6-3.

During the 2023 spring season, Tech beat Georgia State 4-1. The Jackets clinched the doubles point with two-straight wins and recorded three victories in singles play.

