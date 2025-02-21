Men’s Tennis Set for Saturday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – After over two weeks off, Georgia Tech men’s tennis returns to action Saturday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, welcoming in UNCW and The Citadel. Tech’s match against UNCW will start at 11 a.m., while the second match against The Citadel is set for 4 p.m.

The matches will be live streamed on PlaySight and live stats will be available.

Georgia Tech (5-3) vs UNCW (3-2)

Saturday, Feb. 22 | 11 a.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Georgia Tech (5-3) vs The Citadel (1-6)

Saturday, Feb. 22 | 4 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Tech is coming off a hard-fought rivalry match at Georgia, falling 2-4 in Athens. In the loss, Tech got singles wins from Nate Bonetto and Richard Biagiotti. From the number one singles spot, No. 90 Bonetto got a ranked win over No. 53 Colby, taking the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Biagiotti, with his seventh win of the season, got a straight set win over Georgia’s Gabriele Vulpitta, with the Yellow Jacket downing the Bulldog 6-4, 6-4

In the latest ITA poll (Feb. 20), Tech is ranked No. 56, while Bonetto sits at No. 104 in the singles rankings.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini coming in at No. 19, while Krish Arora and Christophe Clement are ranked No. 33.

The matches are Tech’s last before ACC play next weekend, when the Yellow Jackets welcome Notre Dame and Louisville for weekend matches.

