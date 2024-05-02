Men's Tennis Set For NCAA Championship

THE FLATS – No. 30 Georgia Tech men’s tennis prepares to take on Middle Tennessee, Friday May 3 at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre on the campus of Mississippi State.

No. 30 GEORGIA TECH (18-8) vs. No. 37 Middle Tennessee (20-9)

Friday, May 3 | 11 a.m. EST | Starkville, Mississippi | A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre

LIVE STREAM: Click Here

BRACKET: Click Here

Georgia Tech will make its 21st appearance of the NCAA tournament taking on Middle Tennessee in round one of the tournament; the winner of Friday’s match will meet either Alabama State or host No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday in the second round of action. Saturday’s winner will advance to the Super Regionals.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off an 18-8 season which concluded at the ACC Tournament. Andres Martin leads the Jackets at the No.1 singles position with an overall record of 22-3. Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel have been the leading duo for Tech with an overall record of 15-5.

Three Jackets continue to be ranked in the nation’s top 125 led by Martin at No. 12, Chopra (No. 87) and McDaniel/Chopra (No. 15). Georgia Tech is making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2022.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.