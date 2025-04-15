Men’s Tennis Set for ACC Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis turns its attention to postseason play this week, traveling to the ACC Tennis Championships in Cary, N.C. First around action will start Wednesday, April 16, with the championship match set for Sunday, April 20.

The Yellow Jackets will be the No. 11 seed in the tournament, and will open play in Cary against the No. 14 seed Louisville, on Wednesday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

All matches of the championship will be streamed, and live stats will be available.

Georgia Tech (12-11, 5-8) vs Louisville (12-17, 2-11)

Wednesday, April 16 | 6 p.m. | Cary, N.C.

The Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals met in Atlanta earlier this season, with Georgia Tech claiming the 4-1 win. In the win, Tech claimed the doubles point and saw singles wins from Gabriele Brancatelli, Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini.

Tech sits at No. 45 in the latest ITA poll, with Clement coming in at 109 in the singles rankings, along with Nate Bonetto ranked No. 114.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini coming in at No. 11, while Arora and Clement are ranked No. 80.

Clement leads the team with 15 dual match wins this season, with Carlini close behind with 11. Clement is 7-1 in his last eight matches and sits 9-1 in conference action this spring.

The duo of Carlini and Bonetto lead the team with 12 doubles wins this spring, with six conference wins.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com