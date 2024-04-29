Men’s Tennis Selected To NCAA Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will make its 21st appearance in the NCAA Tournament after receiving an at-large selection to the field of 64 teams Monday night. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Starkville, Mississippi for the first and second round action this weekend.

No. 27 Georgia Tech (18-8, 7-4 ACC) will open the tournament against No. 37 Middle Tennessee on Friday, May 3. The winner will face either Alabama State or host No. 16 Mississippi State in the second round on Saturday, May 4. All action will take place at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.

“It did not matter where we played or who we played; we are ready to compete” said head men’s tennis coach Kenny Thorne. “We have great senior leadership, and we are ready to go.”

The Yellow Jackets enter the tournament at No. 27 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association national polls. In the second round of the ACC Championship, the Yellow Jackets downed Louisville 4-0 before dropping a heart breaking quarterfinals match to Wake Forest.

First- and second-round competition takes place May 3-4 at select campuses and each region features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner at each site advances to the super-regional competition, May 10 or 11. The super-regional winners will advance to the quarterfinals, where the final eight teams will compete for the national championship, May 19.

