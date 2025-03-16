Men’s Tennis Secures 4-0 win over North Carolina

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon, defeating North Carolina 4-0 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex to move to 12-4 overall and 5-1 in ACC play.

It was the visiting Tar Heels who struck first in doubles, with the Tar Heel duo of Diego Jarry/Anthony Wright defeating Tech’s Krish Arora and Christophe Clement 6-3.

Tech responded with a 6-4 win from the number three spot, with Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer defeating C. Djakouris/Nick Mangiapane.

Attention then turned to doubles number one, where Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini were in a back-and-forth battle with Vladislav Melnic/Chris Xu of UNC. With the match a 6-6, the duos headed to a tiebreaker, with the Tech pairing came out on top 7-6 (7-5) to give the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 advantage over UNC.

Bonetto carried his momentum over from doubles to singles, getting a straight set Menic, defeating the Tar Heel 6-3, 6-2 to put the White and Gold up 2-0.

Carlini claimed his 11th dual match win of the season with a straight set defeat of Jarry, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Clement had the clincher for Tech in Sunday’s match, getting a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win over No. 123 Wright to secure the 4-0 win for Tech.

Tech hits the Sunshine State next weekend, traveling to Miami (March 21) and Florida State (March 23).

#42 Georgia Tech 4, #53 North Carolina 0

Singles

#120 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Vladislav Melnic (NC) 6-3, 6-2 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) vs. #111 Chris Xu (NC) 6-7 (7-9), 3-2, unfinished Christophe Clement (GT) def. #123 Anthony Wright (NC) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) Krish Arora (GT) vs. Diego Jarry (NC) 3-6, 6-3, 0-1, unfinished Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Nick Mangiapane (NC) 6-3, 6-3 Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Dennis Perumov (NC) 6-2, 6-5, unfinished

Doubles

#24 Gianluca Carlini/Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Vladislav Melnic/Chris Xu (NC) 7-6 (7-5) Diego Jarry/Anthony Wright (NC) def. #33 Christophe Clement/Krish Arora (GT) 6-3 Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) def. C. Djakouris/Nick Mangiapane (NC) 6-4

