Men’s Tennis Readies for Road Match at Georgia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road Tuesday for a mid-week rivalry match, traveling to Georgia for the tennis edition of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate. First serve is set for 6 p.m.

The match will be live streamed and live stats will be available.

Georgia Tech (5-2) at Georgia (2-3)

Tuesday, Feb. 4 | 6 p.m. EST | Athens, Ga.

Tech is coming off a dominant 7-0 win over Georgia State last week, where Tech claimed all six singles matches courts in straight-set wins. After a win from No. 19 Krish Arora and Christophe Clement from number one doubles, The No. 44 ranked duo Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini clinched the doubles point with their fourth win of the season.

Arora and Richard Biagiotti have both had strong starts to the 2025 season, as the two hold 5-0 and 6-0 records, respectively.

Georgia sits at 2-3 on the season, with wins over Mercer and Presbyterian, and losses to Harvard, UCLA and Wake Forest.

After a strong fall slate, multiple Yellow Jackets are ranked in the latest ITA poll (Dec. 3). Bonetto is the lone Yellow Jacket ranked in the singles ranking, coming in at No. 90, while four doubles duos are ranked – Arora/Clement (No. 19), Bonetto/Carlini (No. 44), Clement/Carlini (No. 46) and Brancatelli/Biagiotti (No. 58).

The Bulldogs have four ranked in December’s ITA poll – Thomas Paulsell (16), Miguel Perez Pena (44), Ryan Colby (53) and Oscar Pinto Sansano (125). Additionally, the duo of Paulsell and Colby are ranked No. 14 in doubles.

The match is Tech’s last before a two-week break, with the Yellow Jackets back in action on Feb. 22 for a doubleheader against UNCW and The Citadel.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com