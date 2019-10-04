Men’s Tennis Prepares for ITA All-American Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues its fall season with the ITA All-American Championships, Oct. 5-13 in Tulsa, Okla.

The Jackets will be represented by junior Brandon Freestone, sophomore Pablo Schelcher, and freshmen Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel in the pre-qualifying draw, Oct. 5-6. Freshman Andres Martin has already been selected for the qualifying draw, beginning Oct. 7.

The players in the pre-qualifying draw will compete for a spot in the qualifying draw. If they advance, they’ll earn a chance to compete in the main draw, beginning Oct. 9.

The men’s and women’s singles quarterfinalists, consolation finalists, plus the doubles semifinalists and consolation finalists will earn automatic entry into the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships slated for Nov. 6-10 in Newport Beach, Calif.

