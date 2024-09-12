Men’s Tennis Opens Fall Slate at Southern Intercollegiates

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road for its first tournament of the season, traveling to Athens, Ga., for Southern Intercollegiates hosted by UGA. The three-day tournament begins Friday, Sept. 13 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 15. Action will begin at 8 a.m. Friday.

Live scoring and streaming for the tournament can be found here.

Eight Yellow Jackets will play in the tournament – sophomore Krish Arora, junior Robert Bauer, sophomore Richard Biagiotti, senior Nate Bonetto, freshman Gianluca Carlini, junior Christophe Clement, sophomore Owne DeMuth and senior Rohan Sachdev.

Doubles play will consist of Clement/DeMuth and Sachdev/Bauer in the black draw, and Arora/Biagiotti and Carlini/Bonetto in the red draw.

For singles action, Biagiotti and Arora will compete in the black draw, Bonetto will be in the red draw, Carlini, Sachev and Clement will play in the silver draw and Bauer and DeMuth will be in the white draw.

The tournament includes the following teams: Georgia, Mercer, Clemson, South Carolina, Columbia, UNC Wilmington, Arizona State and Georgia State.

Tech returns seven from last year’s roster and added three newcomers: transfer Nate Bonetto, freshman Gianluca Carlini and transfer Christophe Clement.

