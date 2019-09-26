Men’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Southern Intercollegiates

Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis opens the fall portion of the 2019-20 season this weekend, competing in the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens, Ga. from Sept. 27-29.

Tech will be one of 12 teams competing in a strong field this weekend, joining UCF, Texas, Tulane, Georgia, Miami, Wake Forest, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Harvard and Illinois in the tournament. The event will be broken down into four 16-player compass draws for singles and two 16-team compass draws for doubles.

Tech will be represented by senior Chris Yun, junior Brandon Freestone, redshirt sophomore Zummy Bauer, sophomore Pablo Schelcher, and freshmen Keshav Chopra, Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel.

Draws for the tournament will be announced prior to competition.

Full Schedule

Friday, Sept. 27, Dan Magill Tennis Complex

8:30 a.m. – Doubles First Round, followed by Doubles Second Round

Afternoon – Singles Round of 16 (Four Compass Draws)

Saturday, Sept. 28, Dan Magill Tennis Complex

8:00 a.m. – Doubles Third Round

Followed by Singles Quarterfinals/1st Round of Singles Consolation

Followed by Singles Semifinals/2nd Round of Singles Consolation

Sunday, Sept. 29, Dan Magill Tennis Complex

8:30 a.m. – Doubles Finals, followed by Singles Finals/Consolation Finals

*Schedule is subject to change

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.