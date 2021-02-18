Men's Tennis Opens ACC Play This Weekend

Miami Live Results /// FSU Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis opens up Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend in the Sunshine State as the Jackets look to face off against Miami & Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets start the weekend off in Miami on Friday taking on the Hurricanes at Neil Schiff Tennis Center with first serve coming at 3 p.m. (EST). On Sunday Tech heads north to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center with the match slotted to begin at 1 p.m. (EST).

Tech currently sports a 5-2 record overall. The Jackets are 30-7 (.811) in dual match singles and 13-7 (.650) in dual match doubles. Redshirt freshman Marcus McDaniel is undefeated at 6-0 in dual match singles. Redshirt junior Brandon Freestone has also won six straight singles matches and is 4-0 in dual match singles. On the doubles end of things fellow redshirt freshmen Keshav Chopra and Andres Martin are 5-2 in dual matches and 7-2 overall.

Last week the Jackets swept both Georgia State and The Citadel in a pair of 7-0 victories. Martin is still ranked as the No. 59 singles player in the country. Tech has two doubles squads ranked with McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher at No. 31 and Martin/Chopra at No. 41.

The Hurricanes have two players ranked in singles, No. 34 Adria Soriano Barrera & No. 64 Stefan Milicevic. Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad are Miamis’ lone ranked doubles pairing at No. 22.

The Seminoles also have a pair of singles players ranked with Alex Knaff at No. 77 and Rana-Roop Singh Bhular at No. 108. FSU does not have any doubles pairings ranked by the ITA.

