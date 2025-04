Men’s Tennis Named No. 11 Seed in ACC Tournament

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 11 seed, and will open play in Cary, N.C. against the No. 14 seed Louisville, on Wednesday, April 16 at 6 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets (12-11, 508) and the Cardinals (12-17, 2-11) met in Atlanta earlier this season, with Georgia Tech claiming the 4-1 win. In the win, Tech claimed the doubles point and saw singles wins from Gabriele Brancatelli, Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini.

Tech advanced to the quarterfinals a year ago, before falling to Wake Forest.

The winner of Wednesday’s match between Georgia Tech and Louisville will go on to face No. 6 Florida State.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

