Men’s Tennis Hosts Notre Dame and Louisville to Open ACC Play

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis gears up for Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend, welcoming Notre Dame and Louisville to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for a pair of weekend matches.

The matches will be live streamed on PlaySight and live stats will be available. All home matches are free and fans can park in the Family House Deck on 10th Street.

No. 54 Georgia Tech (7-3) vs No. 35 Notre Dame (10-2)

Friday, Feb. 28 | 5 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

No. 54 Georgia Tech (7-3) vs Louisville (5-6)

Sunday, March 2 | 12 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Tech is coming off a double-header against UNCW and The Citadel, in which Tech swept the day, getting a 4-2 win over UNCW before sweeping The Citadel 7-0.

In the match against UNCW, Tech claimed the doubles point and used singles wins from Krish Arora, Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini to clinch the win. Against the Bulldogs, Tech took the doubles point and used six singles wins, all in straight sets, to take the 7-0 victory.

Tech sits at No. 54 in the latest IT poll (Feb 25), while Nate Bonetto sits at No. 104 in the singles rankings.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Carlini coming in at No. 19, while Arora and Clement are ranked No. 33.

The Fighting Irish sit at No. 35 in the latest ITA poll, with Sebastian Dominko coming in at No. 39 in singles.

Following the opening weekend of ACC play, Tech will travel to SMU (March 7) and Boston College (March 9).

