Men's Tennis Hosts Georgia State & The Citadel This Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis team is set to host Georgia State and The Citadel at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex this weekend. The Yellow Jackets face the Panthers on Friday at 5 p.m. (EST) before rounding out the weekend welcoming the Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. (EST).

Georgia Tech (3-2, 0-0 ACC) looks to bounce back following a pair of losses last weekend against No. 12 Georgia and No. 21 South Carolina. Andres Martin picked up ACC Men’s Tennis Co-Player of the Week honors after he beat UGA’s No. 9 ranked Trent Bryde in singles. Martin is currently the No. 59 ranked singles player in the country and is 5-2 overall in singles play. Marcus McDaniel is 4-0 in dual match singles heading into the weekend.

In doubles Martin and Keshav Chopra are ranked No. 41, while Pablo Schelcher and McDaniel are slotted in the No. 31 spot. Martin/Chopra are 5-2 in doubles this year, Schelcher/McDaniel sit at 5-1.

Georgia State (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) picked up its first victory of the young season against Mercer on Sunday. Tech leads the all-time series versus GSU at 36-2. The Citadel (1-2, 0-0 SoCon) recently dropped a 7-0 decision to Georgia Southern last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets also lead the all-time series with the Citadel at 8-1.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE AT KEN BYERS TENNIS COMPLEX: Due to safety protocols in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no spectators will be allowed inside the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this weekend’s matches. Fans can follow all the action with live stats and live video.

