Men’s Tennis Hits the Road for Pair of Weekend ACC Matches

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road for the first time in ACC play this weekend, traveling to ACC newcomer SMU on March 7, before heading north for a match at Boston College on March 9.

No. 42 Georgia Tech (9-3, 2-0) at No. 61 SMU (9-8, 0-2)

Friday, March 7 | 4 p.m. CT | Dallas, Texas

No. 42 Georgia Tech (9-3, 2-0) at Boston College (2-3, 0-2)

Sunday, March 2 | 10 a.m. | Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Tech is coming off a 2-0 weekend to open ACC play, getting a 4-1 win over No. 35 Notre Dame before beating Louisville 4-1 on Sunday.

In the win against the Fighting Irish, Tech claimed the doubles point and used wins from Christophe Clement, Richard Biagiotti and Gianluca Carlini to seal the win and open ACC play 1-0.

Against the Cardinals, Tech took the doubles point again, had got straight set wins from Gabriele Brancatelli, Clement and Carlini to end the weekend 2-0.

In the latest ITA poll, Tech came in a No. 42, with Nate Bonetto sitting at No. 120 in the singles rankings.

Two doubles duos are also ranked – Bonetto and Carlini coming in at No. 24, while Krish Arora and Clement are ranked No. 33.

SMU sits at No. 61 in this week’s ITA poll, while Trevor Svajda is ranked No. 94 and Jerry Barton comes in at No. 115 in the singles rankings.

Tech returns to The Flats the following weekend, welcoming in Duke (March 14) and North Carolina (March 16).

